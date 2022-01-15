High wind, low humidity make for dangerous day in Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front brought extremely dry air into the Coastal Bend today with wind gusting near 50 mph. Winds abate Sunday, with warming through Wednesday. Another cold front arrives Wednesday night, and rain is expected Thursday and Friday. High pressure will allow temperatures to fall deep into the 30s by early Sunday, but winds will stay high enough to prevent a freeze. The high modifies just enough by Monday morning to prevent a freeze at that time, as well. Another cold front Wednesday evening brings increasing clouds and colder temperatures on Thursday, with overrunning moisture Thursday night and Friday resulting in beneficial rainfall.

