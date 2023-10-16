High pressure pushing strong, dry north winds into Coastal Bend; chilly Tuesday morning, dry week expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A dome of high pressure over the Central Plains will keep cool, dry air over South Texas through midweek. Return flow warms the region late week, but no rain is expected over the next seven days.

Tonight, the gusty north wind abates as high pressure builds into the region, allowing the clear, dry air to chill through radiational cooling. Daybreak temperatures Tuesday will dip into the 40s inland and even into the lower 50s along the coast. The surface high will gradually shift east midweek, returning southerly flow into the region and beginning a warming process. By late week, expect highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows returning to the middle to upper 60s. A weak cold front early Friday will do little more than briefly shift wind.

Two are of disturbed weather are noted in the tropics today, one in the Atlantic and the other in the Eastern Pacific. Post-tropical remnant low Sean is history, but Disturbance 94L in the central Tropical Atlantic will gradually move into a more favorable environment late this week, and has a high chance of tropical cyclone development as it approaches the Windward Islands. In the Eastern Pacific, Disturbance 90E is well organized and is likely to become a tropical cyclone within the next two days. Its path will parallel the Mexican coast well offshore, but may influence our rain pattern here by the middle of next week.