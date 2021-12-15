High humidity and strong winds continue through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure that is anchored off to our east and into the Gulf of Mexico will continue to provide abundant tropical moisture streaming into South Texas.

We’ll feel the effects of that in terms of high humidity and above normal temperatures through the rest of the week.

We continue to track a cold front that is moving through the Four Corners region today and will eventually push into north Texas by the end of the week.

The upper-level support for the front will lag on Thursday and Friday, but it will get the push that it needs to surge southward on Saturday. As that happens, we’ll see the front push in through the early to mid-afternoon hours.

The front will be accompanied by cooler and drier air and a round of showers and a few storms. Though most of the heavy rain will be in east Texas and towards our northeast in general, we’ll have the potential to pick up a quarter to half inch on average in the area. Lesser amounts inland and more along the coast and northern locations will be favored.

In the meantime, we’ll be dealing with strong southerly winds and above normal temperatures with highs averaging around 15-20 degrees above seasonal average.

Today: AM fog, PM sunshine with some clouds, windy and very warm…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds return, mild and muggy with some fog development…Low: 69…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Above normal temperatures continue with windy conditions and partly cloudy skies…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm, windy and humid…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Transition day from warm and muggy in the morning to a cold front moving in during the afternoon with rain likely, cooler temps and still strong winds…High: 76…Wind: SW/NW 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy to overcast and chilly with breezy conditions and light rain…High: 56…Wind: N 8-16 MPH.

Monday: Rain early in the morning begins to move out with some afternoon sunshine returning, still on the cool side…High: 62…Wind: NNE 7-14 MPH.

Have a great day!