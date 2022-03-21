High fire danger today and chance of severe storms this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have quite the weather pattern change on the way to start off the week as we monitor the progression of a cold front that is going to enter the western and northern parts of the Coastal Bend today.

We’ll start with some isolated to scattered light shower activity for the first part of the day. Rainfall accumulations will be small and only amount to a few hundredths throughout the region.

As the day progresses, the winds will begin to pick up substantially and we’ll look for sustained wind around 20-40 MPH with gusts up to 50-55 MPH possible. Despite high dewpoints in the area, this is still going to lead to very high fire danger in the region because of the dry vegetation.

So, because of the wind, most of South Texas is under a Wind Advisory from 10AM-7PM and a Red Flag Warning from 1-9PM. There have been numerous fires in the area over the last several days and many fire officials continue to be on high alert. This is not only going to be true for today, but tomorrow and through Wednesday. Do your part to prevent wildfires! Any outdoor activities involving sparks and flames should be handled with extreme care!

Boaters, mariners and those who are here in the area for Spring Break should also use caution. Gale Warnings and Small Craft Advisories are posted today from 11AM-7PM for rough to very rough bays and high seas around 7-11 feet.

A round of severe weather will be possible tonight when a dryline approaches from the west around 4-7PM. This will move east and northeast later tonight and through the midnight hours. Very gusty and damaging winds will be possible along with large hail, frequent lightning, heavy downpours and a few isolated tornadoes. Be sure you are weather aware tonight and be sure to download the FREE STORMSHIELD app on your phone to stay ahead of the storms.

The 6WEATHER Team will be monitoring the weather all day today and be here for alerts as they may be issued from the National Weather Service.

Beyond today, heading into tomorrow, the actual frontal boundary will move in throughout the day Tuesday and it will still be warm topping out in the 80s.

Wednesday and through the rest of the week we’ll see clear skies with lots of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 80s. The exception will be on Wednesday when highs will only be in the 70s.

Today: AM light showers, turning very windy with high fire danger, wind gusts up to 50MPH possible; severe thunderstorms possible later this afternoon and evening…High: 83…Wind: SSE 20-40 MPH & gusting. Stay weather aware tonight; some storms may be accompanied by heavy rain, frequent lightning, large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Tonight: Showers and storms increasing early in the evening and clearing out by 1-2AM…Low: 62…Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Cold front sweeps area early, but cool air lags behind; clearing skies, still warm and windy with dry conditions and high fire danger…High: 82…Wind: WNW 15-30 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, cooler and dry…High: 74…Wind: NNW 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Sunny, very warm and dry…High: 81…Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, very warm with increasing wind and humidity…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny skies, gusty winds and very warm with highs in the 80s

Have a great day and be cautious tonight with the severe weather potential!