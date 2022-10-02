High clouds overspreading South Texas, but no rainfall until late in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Twxas — Mid- and high-level cloudiness streaming from Eastern Pacific Hurricane Orlene has overspread South Texas, with clouds and increasing humidity prevailing ahead of next weekend's rain chances. The upper level ridge dominating our weather pattern has shifted into the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico, allowing a band of high level outflow from Orlene to spill across the Coastal Bend. While lower levels of the atmosphere remain quite dry, Gulf moisture will begin raising dewpoints by Tuesday. A weak tropical wave moves into the region late Thursday, with Friday through Sunday to be characterized by significant cloud cover and locally heavy rainfall. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 80s, with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds will remain relatively light, veering from the northeast to the southeast by midweek.

