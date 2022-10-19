High clouds overspread Coastal Bend early today, limit overnight cooling. Fair and warming through weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry high pressure brought cool temperatures to the Coastal Bend early today. Expect most sunny and mild conditions today with a warming trend beginning tomorrow. Gusty onshore flow returns Friday and persists through the weekend, providing increasing humidity to fuel showers anticipated early next week. The cold front that brought significant rainfall to the area yesterday now is well offshore, with much drier air over to the region. Expect northerly breezes today to become southerly tonight and then become southeasterly Thursday through the weekend, returning tropical moisture to the area. This will moderate overnight temperatures into the lower to middle 70s ahead of a disturbance that will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front arrives early Wednesday, but no rain is expected with that system. Look for highs in the 80s and lows warming from the 50s and 60s to the 70s by this weekend.

