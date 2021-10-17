High Clouds Accompany Mild Temperatures, Gentle Breezes and Low Humidity this Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mild, dry weekend with high clouds comes to a close as a surface ridge shifts into the Mississippi Valley. By midweek, that high will return Gulf moisture to South Texas, returning warmth and humidity but lacking upper level support for rainfall. Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually moderate through midweek as wind becomes more easterly, then southeasterly, picking up Gulf moisture and raising afternoon temperatures well into the middle to upper 80s. A stray shower or two can be expected by Thursday and Friday, but no significant rainfall will occur until late in the weekend. Late Saturday into Sunday, a strong disturbance will generate scattered scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region.

