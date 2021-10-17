Watch
Weather

Actions

High Clouds Accompany Mild Temperatures, Gentle Breezes and Low Humidity this Afternoon

Little to No Rainfall Expected through Work Week
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: photo<br/>
Surface high pressure with Canadian air will continue to build into South Texas behind our latest cold front resulting in two more clear cold nights followed by two sunny pleasant days before the clouds return to the area by late in the weekend.<br/>Tonight, will be clear breezy and cold with a low of 39.<br/>Friday expect sunny skies very dry and much cooler with a high of 67.<br/>Friday night will be clear and cold with a freeze possible away from the water with a low of 31.<br/>Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies light winds and very nice with a high of 69.
sscn10122020.jpg
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 16:45:24-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mild, dry weekend with high clouds comes to a close as a surface ridge shifts into the Mississippi Valley. By midweek, that high will return Gulf moisture to South Texas, returning warmth and humidity but lacking upper level support for rainfall. Rain chances increase over the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually moderate through midweek as wind becomes more easterly, then southeasterly, picking up Gulf moisture and raising afternoon temperatures well into the middle to upper 80s. A stray shower or two can be expected by Thursday and Friday, but no significant rainfall will occur until late in the weekend. Late Saturday into Sunday, a strong disturbance will generate scattered scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019