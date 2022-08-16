Heavy rainfall is out and the heat is back on

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the course of the last three days, two of them breaking daily rainfall records, Corpus Christi International recorded 6.20" of rainfall officially. This takes our yearly rainfall deficit that was near 10 inches below normal for the time of year closer to 4 inches below normal.

Though the rainfall did not completely end drought conditions over South Texas, it did put a nice dent in it. The good news is that long term rainfall forecasts are putting the area in still above normal chances of rain. We'll see how that pans out in the next week or two.

In the meantime, the tropical disturbance that brought the rain is now off in West Texas. We'll begin to dry out and heat up. Outside of a few stray seabreeze showers today and tomorrow, we'll see a good amount of sunshine.

Humidity will begin to rise on the heels of southeasterly winds this week and that will take our heat indices around 106-112 for the rest of the week. Residents are urged to stay hydrated when outdoors by drinking plenty of water.

Next chance of rain comes this weekend, but does not look like a washout by any means. The chances are only stray to isolated in nature.

There is a new tropical wave in the Caribbean this morning that the National Hurricane Center is watching. For now, it has a low (20%) chance of tropical development in the next 5-days. It will travel over the Yucatan and eventually in the southern Gulf over the next couple of days. For now, it is not a threat to us here in the Coastal Bend. We'll monitor closely. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet.

Today: Starting off with plenty of clouds a few stray showers possible, then turning mainly sunny and hot with a weak seabreeze kicking off a few more stray showers, most of us stay dry…High: 93…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy…Low: 76…Wind: SSE 3-6 MPH.

Wednesday: Still a good amount of clouds and sunshine out there with a stray shower still possible with some moisture lingering in the atmosphere…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Thursday: More sunshine, still on the breezy side, very hot and muggy…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Friday: More clouds roll back in for partly cloudy skies, more wind, still hot and muggy…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a few stray to isolated showers possible, not widespread and most of us stay dry and hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Few more stray to isolated showers possible, most locations will stay dry and hot and humid…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and keep cool!