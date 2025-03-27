Heavy rainfall & flood concerns continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Flood Watch is still in effect across the Coastal Bend until noon Friday

Flood Warnings are in place in Bee, San Patricio, Nueces and Jim Wells counties

The continuing rain event proves to be beneficial as significant rainfall totals have been recorded so far.

Below are rainfall accumulation totals as of 5PM yesterday from the National Weather Service

Our shower activity will ramp up this afternoon and will continue through Friday. Flooding concerns will remain in the forecast as we expect more heavy downpours in the area.

Conditions will dry out by this weekend, as temperatures rise above average and increasing sunshine that will last into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Heavy showers and downpours

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Tonight: Showers and t-storms

Temperature: Low 64ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Friday: More showers until we start to dry out

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-15

Have a great day and stay safe!