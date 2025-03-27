Heavy rainfall & flood concerns continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Flood Watch is still in effect across the Coastal Bend until noon Friday
- Flood Warnings are in place in Bee, San Patricio, Nueces and Jim Wells counties
The continuing rain event proves to be beneficial as significant rainfall totals have been recorded so far.
Below are rainfall accumulation totals as of 5PM yesterday from the National Weather Service
Our shower activity will ramp up this afternoon and will continue through Friday. Flooding concerns will remain in the forecast as we expect more heavy downpours in the area.
Conditions will dry out by this weekend, as temperatures rise above average and increasing sunshine that will last into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Heavy showers and downpours
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Tonight: Showers and t-storms
Temperature: Low 64ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Friday: More showers until we start to dry out
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SE 10-15
Have a great day and stay safe!