Heavy rain, flooding impact northeast Coastal Bend today; showers tonight then fair and cooler

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous upper-air disturbance pushed a cold front into humid Gulf moisture to generate widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday. Expect showers overnight tonight, but clearing and cooler the rest of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rivers and streams are high in the northern Coastal Bend, and low lying areas may remain flooded.

Rainfall tonight will be generally light.

Dense fog overnight will overspread the region causing very low visibility.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, breezy and cooler with periods of light rain and fog

Temperature:

Upper 50s

Winds:

North 10 to 21 mph

Thursday:

Clearing in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

Temperature:

Lower 70s

Winds:

North 6 to 9 mph

Friday:

Morning fog; otherwise partly cloudy and mild

Temperature:

Upper 60s

Winds:

East 4 to 8 mph

Be careful tonight while driving due to dense fog and passing showers causing very low visibility. Watch for water in low-lying areas.