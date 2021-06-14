Heat rolls on; few isolated showers this week

CORPUS CHRISTI — Above normal temperatures have taken over the forecast, courtesy of upper-level high pressure have a good grasp of our weather pattern.

With high pressure in place, we have a lot of sinking air overhead and that results in very warm to hot temperatures over the region.

However, we have a few minor disturbances that are rounding the periphery of the high and resulting a few clusters of showers and storms that are spinning around towards Houston and towards South Texas.

This will be the case for the next couple of days and even though most of us will stay dry with hot, hazy and humid conditions, a few isolated showers will be possible. The best opportunity for some of us to see those showers will be later this evening and into Wednesday.

The 6WEATHER Team continues to monitor updates from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) about an area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche. As of this morning, the NHC has a 50% chance of development over the next 5-days and there’s a lot of uncertainty on the track. We’ll continue to monitor as it potentially develops by the end of the week.

Today: Mainly sunny, hot and humid with a few late stray showers…High: 95…Wind: E/SSE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and stuffy…Low: 73…Wind: Light & Variable.

Tuesday: Few more clouds, spotty isolated showers, still hot & humid…High: 94…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers in the area…High: 91…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, little less isolated shower activity, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, blazing hot and humid, showers clearing out…watching the tropics…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and stay cool!