Heat index headed for the triple digits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As one upper-level storm system exits out to the northeast and towards the Upper-Midwest another storm system will replace it up in North Texas today and increase our winds here in South Texas as a response.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight to enhanced risk of severe today for parts of the Panhandle and much of the Red River Valley for some significant storm development as a surface cold front sweeps that region.

Here in South Texas, we’re on the tail-end of that activity and we’ll be watching for some potential development out to our west in the Sierra Madre to move east and into some of our western counties later this evening.

Otherwise, we’ll have a good amount of cloud coverage still sticking around with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along with those gusty winds around 35-40 MPH.

We could see a few stray to isolated showers on Thursday, as winds lighten up and the storm system kicks to the northeast, but again most of us will stay dry.

As that system exits, that will help ease our winds here again for the end of the week and will help temperatures shoot up as well.

For Friday and much of the Mother’s Day Weekend, we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s with heat indices around 100°-106°. Be sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and seek the shaded spots frequently.

Rainfall chances are low to none in the long term forecast as high pressure once again takes over the forecast.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies over the area, gusty winds return, still very warm to hot and muggy…High: 87…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting around 40 MPH.

Tonight: Holding on to mainly cloudy skies, watching storm development north and west of the Coastal Bend, staying windy and muggy…Low: 76…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly to partly cloudy skies, less gusty winds, hot and stuffy; a few stray showers/storms possible for north and western counties…High: 89…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, breezy and hot…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH; Heat Index: 100°-106°.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, more wind and humidity along with very hot temperatures; stay hydrated and cool…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting; Heat Index: 100°-106°.

Mother’s Day Sunday: Mainly sunny skies, still very hot and windy…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH; Heat Index: 100°-106°.

Monday: A few more clouds come back, windy and hot…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!