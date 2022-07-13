Heat dominates the forecast with few tropical showers on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "Dog Days of Summer" roll on as another round of hot temperatures are in store today.

The National Weather Service Office here in Corpus Christi has issued another Heat Advisory for most of the area from 1-8PM for heat index values around 105°-115°.

We're looking for any means of relief to our forecast and we'll get very little relief today through Friday as a weak disturbance in the northern Gulf throws some extra tropical moisture our way. The bulk of the rainfall associated with this system will stay in the Gulf and to our east, but for those lucky few who get a few tropical downpours will be a welcome sight. Unfortunately, a widespread and soaking rain event is not in the cards through the next week or two.

Residents are urged to stay cool and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Also, don't forget to make sure outdoor pets have cool water and some shade as well.

A plume of Saharan Dust will move into the region by late this week and weekend and will bring back degraded air quality and hazy skies for the weekend.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Darby in the Pacific continues to church westward and will eventually dissipate south of Hawaii. The Caribbean and the tropical Atlantic continue to stay quiet at this time.

If you plan on being outdoors or plan on heading out to the beach to beat the heat, take the sunscreen, hat, sunglasses and plenty of water. The UV index is extreme and burn time will take less than 10 minutes.

Today: Mainly sunny, a few stray tropical showers in the afternoon seabreeze, but mainly baking hot, humid and breezy with Heat Advisories posted from 1-8PM…High: 97…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Tonight: Mainly clear, tranquil and warm…Low: 76…Wind: S 4-8 MPH.

Thursday: A few more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine and a few stray to isolated tropical downpours as moisture increases from the Gulf; the heat will continue to dominate the forecast…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 104-112.

Friday: Mainly sunny with another round of stray to isolated tropical downpours from the Gulf; still very hot, humid and breezy…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 104-112.

Saturday: Lots of sunshine, a stray tropical shower, turning hazy with Saharan Dust moving in and temperatures headed higher…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Sunday: Hazy sunshine, baking hot and humid with winds increasing…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies, rainfall chances escape to our east, sweltering summer heat rolls on…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Have a great day and keep cool and hydrated. Never leave people or pets in your car with this dangerous heat!