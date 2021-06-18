Heat continues, Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 aims at Louisiana

CORPUS CHRISTI — The heat and the tropics are the two main topics that are driving weather headlines today.

We’ll continue to observe above normal temperatures in the Coastal Bend today with the help of upper-level high pressure that has pretty much been dominating our forecast for the last several days.

We’ve seen a few pop up isolated storms in the region, but they have been scarce and provide little relief to the blazing sun. Reminder that the official start to Summer, the Summer Solstice, will officially be underway on Father’s Day Sunday at 10:32 PM.

The National Hurricane Center began yesterday evening giving advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Three; this was previously Invest 92-L and the same system that’s been in the southern Gulf for the last couple of days.

The naming of “Potential Tropical Cyclone Three” allows the National Hurricane Center to begin issuing advisories/watches/warning and an officially forecast track to give an alert of where the system will be headed, even though it has yet to officially hit tropical depression or tropical storm status.

All forecast models continue to take Potential Tropical Cyclone Three towards Louisiana, but the area of thunderstorms surrounding the low pressure system is very broad and will encompass a good portion of the southeastern US. A tropical depression or storm is forecast to occur later today and would be named Claudette.

We’ll remain on the dry side here in the Coastal Bend and mainly have coastal impacts that include increased rip currents today, Saturday and Sunday as well as increased swells and some minor coastal flooding. If you are not an experienced swimmer, it is not the time to be out in the open waters.

Today: Mainly sunny, blazing hot and humid with a gentle breeze…monitoring the tropics…High: 94…Wind: E 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild and humid…Low: 73…Wind: Light & Variable.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a gentle breezy, and very hot with dangerous heat index values…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, a few showers, still hot…High: 94…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Next opportunity for some scattered showers and storms in the region will be on Tuesday of next week as a weak cold front stalls just north of us.

Be safe this weekend and be weather aware. Beach-goers, if you are not an experienced swimmer, it's not the time to be out in the water due to dangerous rip currents.