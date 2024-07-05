Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Heat and humidity accompany sunny afternoons and fair nights through Saturday as Beryl looms in the Gulf

Upper-level high pressure has kept fair skies in place this week, but as it moves into the southeastern U.S. tropical cyclone Beryl moves through the Gulf toward the Coastal Bend.
berylrain.PNG
NHC
Expected rainfall from Beryl
berylrain.PNG
wwa.PNG
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies are deceptively fair late this week ahead of a tropical cyclone named Beryl, which may make landfall along the Middle Texas Coast as a hurricane early Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding and high surf will precede Beryl on Saturday
  • The outer bands of Beryl will arrive along the Coastal Bend by Sunday afternoon
  • Tropical Storm conditions are likely Sunday night into Monday
  • Heavy rainfall is likely for much of the coming work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday :
Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and windy with increasing rain chances in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast 15 to 28 mph

Tropical Storm conditions are possible by Sunday evening and continuing through Monday. Have your preparations completed by that time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019