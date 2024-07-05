Heat and humidity accompany sunny afternoons and fair nights through Saturday as Beryl looms in the Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies are deceptively fair late this week ahead of a tropical cyclone named Beryl, which may make landfall along the Middle Texas Coast as a hurricane early Monday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding and high surf will precede Beryl on Saturday
- The outer bands of Beryl will arrive along the Coastal Bend by Sunday afternoon
- Tropical Storm conditions are likely Sunday night into Monday
- Heavy rainfall is likely for much of the coming work week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph
Saturday :
Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 8 to 14 mph
Sunday:
Mostly cloudy and windy with increasing rain chances in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast 15 to 28 mph
Tropical Storm conditions are possible by Sunday evening and continuing through Monday. Have your preparations completed by that time.