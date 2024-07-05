Heat and humidity accompany sunny afternoons and fair nights through Saturday as Beryl looms in the Gulf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Skies are deceptively fair late this week ahead of a tropical cyclone named Beryl, which may make landfall along the Middle Texas Coast as a hurricane early Monday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dangerous rip currents, coastal flooding and high surf will precede Beryl on Saturday

The outer bands of Beryl will arrive along the Coastal Bend by Sunday afternoon

Tropical Storm conditions are likely Sunday night into Monday

Heavy rainfall is likely for much of the coming work week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

Saturday :

Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 8 to 14 mph

Sunday:

Mostly cloudy and windy with increasing rain chances in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East northeast 15 to 28 mph

Tropical Storm conditions are possible by Sunday evening and continuing through Monday. Have your preparations completed by that time.