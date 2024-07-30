Watch Now
Heat and haze

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

Saharan dust has officially moved into the Coastal Bend. This will effect our forecast in a couple ways this week.

First, the dust will our lower air quality for the next few days, making it unhealthy for folks with respiratory issues or allergies. So those who may be sensitive may want to limit their times.

Second, the Saharan dust will keep our feels like temps at bay in the lower 100s, out of the heat advisory criteria because it drier air somewhat limiting our humidity.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, hazy and breezy
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny & dusty
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SSE 15-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph

Wednesday Night: Cloudy and widespread haze
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Have a great evening!

