Heat advisory in effect today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we continue to keep a watchful eye on the active tropics, our weather pattern here in South Texas has been all about the daily pop-up shower/storm and the stifling hot temperatures.

Today is going to be no exception as a weak disturbance in North Texas delivers likely rainfall for those residents and sufficient moisture streaming in off the Gulf will give us another round of some isolated showers and storms. Key word here being isolated as many of us will not participate.

What we will all partake in is the heat. Expect a good dose of sunshine with winds increasing out of the southeast around 15-25 MPH. This will drive up the heat index around 110-115 degrees for many locations.

In fact, a Heat Advisory has been placed for many locations, include Corpus Christi, from 1PM-7PM. All residents are urged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to seek the shaded spots frequently if working outdoors.

Tropical Storm Grace is out in the Caribbean near the Cayman Islands and is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status later today as it moves closer to the Yucatan by tomorrow morning. The forecast track from the National Hurricane Center keeps Grace well south of us with eventual landfall near Tampico Mexico early Saturday morning. Tropical Storm Henri is churning in the Atlantic and not forecast to make a US landfall and stay over open water.

Our weather pattern will be in control by high pressure, which is what is keeping Grace so far south of us and it will just promote lots of sun and hot temperatures. Depending on the track, we may see a few isolated showers for the weekend, but overall the heat and sunshine will dominate our forecast.

Today: Blazing hot and breezy with a few isolated showers/storms…High: 96…Heat Index: 110-115 HEAT ADVISORY IN PLACE FROM 1-7PM for many locations…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Warm and stuffy, little less wind…Low: 80…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, breezy, stifling hot and humid…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy and the very hot temps continue…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Watching Grace for some isolated showers, but mainly sunny, baking hot and breezy…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-20 MPH.

Sunday: Watching Grace for some stray showers, still mainly sunny and very hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Sunshine dominates along with hot temperatures…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Please keep cool, stay hydrated and have a great day!