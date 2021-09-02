Heat advisories in effect today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ll continue to have above normal temperatures for today, and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend, courtesy of high-pressure that will be dominating our forecast.

In addition to the hot temperatures, air quality will be reduced through the weekend as well with Saharan dust making a comeback as well as smoke from the annual agricultural burnings that take place in Mexico and Central America. If you have some respiratory issues, you’ll want to limit your time outdoors to help with breathing.

Also, for today and tomorrow, the high-pressure ridge will slide just far enough northward to give us a little bit of some tropical moisture to stream into South Texas. This will come in the form of some isolated showers today and more scattered in nature for Friday. Rainfall amounts will vary widely from a half inch to an inch for the lucky few who get some storm activity to just a few sprinkles that equal little to nothing in the rain gauge.

What we’ll all be experiencing will be the heat. Despite some/little rain chances the next 48-hours, we’ll still see the heat index values shoot around 105-115 degrees for many. A Heat Advisory is in place for this afternoon from noon until 7PM for the entire Coastal Bend. If you’ll be doing any activity outdoors, please keep the water bottle close by, take frequent breaks and seek the shade/air condition as much as possible.

The tropics are still hot as Larry has been upgraded to a hurricane this morning. That system will head into the central Atlantic and not be a threat. We’re continuing to keep an eye on an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean; it will cross into the Gulf later this weekend and could bring some showers by the middle next week. At this point, nothing to be concerned about. We’ll let you know promptly if that changes.

Today: Blazing hot, humid and breezy with a few isolated showers…High: 96…Heat Index: 105-115…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 7PM.

Tonight: Quiet, humid, tranquil and mainly clear…Low: 79…Wind: SE 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, ending by the evening…High: 95…Wind: ESE 8-16 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny, hazy, hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Lot of sunshine, hazy, hot and humid…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Labor Day Monday: Lots of sunshine, hazy, hot and stuffy…High: 97…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Tuesday: Few more clouds, still hot and a chance of an isolated shower…High: 95…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Stay cool and have a great day!