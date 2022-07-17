CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Saharan dust begins to fade Monday, upper level ridging and rising humidity levels should lead to midweek heat advisories. Little to no rainfall is expected through next weekend. Although Gulf moisture will increase early in the week, a generally stable atmosphere will preclude rain chances. Expect breezy to windy conditions however, with gusts over 25 mph each afternoon of the work week. A weak disturbance moving into the coast Saturday suggests a stray shower or two, but precipitation totals will be meager and our drought will continue to worsen. Highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s, with overnight readings from the middle 70s to around 80.

In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Estelle is moving westward, away from Mexico. All remains quiet in the Atlantic Basin.

