Hazy and hot weekend with rain chance increasing Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We hold on to the same weather story as the days roll on.

Sunshine, hot temperatures, high humidity and more wind will be the tune that will be on auto-repeat.

We’ve seen a few stray tropical showers move in during the afternoon seabreeze each day, but they are so scarce in the area that many of us get our hopes too high. These small seabreeze showers will be around today and tomorrow, but even for those who happen to get a few sprinkles the accumulation from these showers is only a trace to a few hundredths.

Saharan dust will make for hazy skies as the sunshine takes over for Saturday. Highs will push into the upper 90s for many along the coast and low 100s for our inland communities.

We are keeping an eye on a weak upper-level disturbance that is moving westward, and in our general direction, from the Gulf of Mexico. This weak disturbance will increase our tropical moisture late Sunday and into Monday and only result in a slight increase in our rain chances. Accumulation for this rainfall potential will be around a tenth to a quarter inch for those who see the rain. Again, many of us will be left disappointed.

With the heat being the main weather feature, our lake levels continue to drop with a combined capacity near 38%.

Beyond Monday, upper-level high pressure takes over and the heat will crank up once again and take our heat index values around 110-115. Heat advisories will likely begin being issued once again.

Today: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies, a stray passing shower, but mainly windy hot and very muggy…High: 96…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tonight: Few more clouds roll back in, very humid, calm and quiet…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Saharan dust returns to the forecast making for hazy skies; otherwise, sweltering hot and sunny with a passing seabreeze shower possible…High: 98…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Sunday: A few more clouds making for partly cloudy skies as tropical moisture increases slightly, a few stray to isolated showers possible later in the day; overall, still very hot and muggy…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray to isolated tropical showers possible as a weak upper-level disturbance moves into the area; temperatures still hot and muggy…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: Rain chances depart and back to lots of sunshine and sweltering heat and windy conditions…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 107-114.

Wednesday: Baking hot, lots of sunshine, windy and humid…High: 96…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-115.

Have a great weekend and stay cool and hydrated!