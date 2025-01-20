Harsh conditions next 36 hours, then milder this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A variety of winter hazards looms for the Coastal Bend through midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freezing rain, sleet and snow expected early Tuesday

Wind chills of 15 to 25 degrees area-wide through early Wednesday

Bridges, overpasses, and exposed walkways to be treacherous, especially early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Windy with rain changing to freezing rain, sleet and snow overnight.

Temperature:

Low near 30 with wind chills near 20

Winds:

North northeast 20 to 36 mph

Tuesday:

Cloudy, windy and cold with mixed precipitation in the morning; clearing in the afternoon

Temperature:

High in the upper 30s

Winds:

North 20 to 38 mph

Wednesday:

Sunny and not as cold

Temperature:

High in the upper 40s

Winds:

Light east southeast

Marine conditions will be hazardous Tuesday, with gales and 10 to 18 foot seas.