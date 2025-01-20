Watch Now
Harsh conditions next 36 hours, then milder this weekend

The combination of Arctic air and a coastal trough, along with an upper air disturbance, will mean mixed precipitation through midday Tuesday, but a hard freeze looms for Wednesday morning.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A variety of winter hazards looms for the Coastal Bend through midweek.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Freezing rain, sleet and snow expected early Tuesday
  • Wind chills of 15 to 25 degrees area-wide through early Wednesday
  • Bridges, overpasses, and exposed walkways to be treacherous, especially early Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Windy with rain changing to freezing rain, sleet and snow overnight.

Temperature:
Low near 30 with wind chills near 20
Winds:
North northeast 20 to 36 mph

Tuesday:
Cloudy, windy and cold with mixed precipitation in the morning; clearing in the afternoon
Temperature:
High in the upper 30s
Winds:
North 20 to 38 mph

Wednesday:
Sunny and not as cold
Temperature:
High in the upper 40s
Winds:
Light east southeast

Marine conditions will be hazardous Tuesday, with gales and 10 to 18 foot seas.

