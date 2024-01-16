Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Hard freeze again tonight, briefly milder Wednesday and Thursday, then chilly again Friday & Saturday

Partly Cloudy & Mild
KRIS
Partly cloudy skies and milder Wednesday and Thursday
Partly Cloudy & Mild
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 16:45:32-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Temperatures moderate Wednesday and Thursday, then cool again Friday and Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Another hard freeze early Wednesday morning
  • Warming into the lower 70s Thursday
  • Potential for significant rainfall early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy and very cold
Temperature:
Low in the middle 20s with wind chills in the middle teens
Winds:
North 6 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:
Mostly sunny but still cool
Temperature:
High in the lower 50s
Winds:
Northeast to east 4 to 8 mph

Thursday:
Mostly sunny and warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front late Thursday brings colder air again, with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday. A good chance of significant rainfall exists Sunday through Tuesday (especially on Monday).

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019