Hard freeze again tonight, briefly milder Wednesday and Thursday, then chilly again Friday & Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Temperatures moderate Wednesday and Thursday, then cool again Friday and Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Another hard freeze early Wednesday morning

Warming into the lower 70s Thursday

Potential for significant rainfall early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and very cold

Temperature:

Low in the middle 20s with wind chills in the middle teens

Winds:

North 6 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny but still cool

Temperature:

High in the lower 50s

Winds:

Northeast to east 4 to 8 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny and warmer

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front late Thursday brings colder air again, with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s Friday and Saturday. A good chance of significant rainfall exists Sunday through Tuesday (especially on Monday).