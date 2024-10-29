Gusty winds and increasing showers and t-storms later in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday



Today will be experiencing the most blustery winds and they will calm down a bit tomorrow. It will still be a bit breezy with winds still approaching 20 mph under partly cloudy skies

Added moisture in our area along with the approaching cold front that fall apart before reaching South Texas will increase shower and possible t-storm activity on Halloween that will last through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly Cloudy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

