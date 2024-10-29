Watch Now
Gusty winds and increasing showers and t-storms later in the week

Next round of showers expected on Halloween
Julia Kwedi's Tuesday 10-29-24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday

Today will be experiencing the most blustery winds and they will calm down a bit tomorrow. It will still be a bit breezy with winds still approaching 20 mph under partly cloudy skies
Added moisture in our area along with the approaching cold front that fall apart before reaching South Texas will increase shower and possible t-storm activity on Halloween that will last through the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday night: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great evening!

