Gusty winds and increasing showers and t-storms later in the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday
Today will be experiencing the most blustery winds and they will calm down a bit tomorrow. It will still be a bit breezy with winds still approaching 20 mph under partly cloudy skies
Added moisture in our area along with the approaching cold front that fall apart before reaching South Texas will increase shower and possible t-storm activity on Halloween that will last through the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Wednesday night: Partly Cloudy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great evening!