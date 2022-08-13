Gulf of Mexico disturbance expected to bring heavy rain, flooding to Coastal Bend tonight & Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tropical disturbance in the Northwest Gulf of Mexico will not have time to become a Tropical Storm, but resulting heavy rainfall threatens flash flooding beginning late tonight and extending through Sunday and Monday. The wet weather system moves away from the region late Monday and allows drying mid- to late-week. By this coming weekend, expect another disturbance to return scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. Highs in the middle to upper 80s Sunday and Monday will warm into the lower to middle 90s thereafter. Lows will remain in the middle to upper 70s. Windiness is expected Sunday and Monday with gusts near 30 mph.

