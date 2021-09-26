Gulf Moisture Begins its Return to the Coastal Bend, Showers to Follow?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While Gulf moisture returns to the Coastal Bend tonight and Monday with a weak tropical wave, only stray showers are expected for your Monday. The increased moisture will allow isolated to scattered showers Tuesday through Thursday, then several disturbances bring scattered to numerous thunderstorms Friday through Sunday. While tropical moisture increases early in the week, most precipitation will be northeast of the Coastal Bend. By late week, multiple upper level disturbances glide across the region, destabilizing the atmosphere and causing scattered to numerous thunderstorms. Some heavier rainfall is expected over the coming weekend, with between one and two inches of precipitation expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

In the tropical Atlantic, Category 4 Hurricane Sam is churning well east of the Leeward Islands. Its path will cause it to miss the islands, but by late this week may threaten Bermuda. Otherwise, things are quiet in the tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific.