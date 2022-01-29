Great weekend weather, rain chances increase early Monday

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — High pressure is taking over the forecast and we have a great weekend of weather ahead with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s and near seasonal average highs.

For today, expect a few high morning clouds that will give way to mainly sunny skies by the afternoon with light winds and a high of 64.

High pressure will begin to shift to our east by Sunday and we’ll start to see the clouds increase throughout the day. Overall, it will still be a nice day with a high of 68. There will be a few stray showers near the coast, but many of us will stay dry as winds increase out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH.

Then we’ll shift our eyes to an upper-level disturbance that will move into South Texas from the west and increase the opportunity for showers and a few thunderstorms late Sunday night and into the first half of Monday.

Though most of the activity is expected to stay mainly showers, a few strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. For now, the heaviest of that activity is forecast to be around the Victoria Crossroads and to the northeast around Houston, however a few of those may migrate down to around Refugio, Rockport and some of our coastal communities. That is where some rainfall amounts will go around 1-2 inches. Farther inland and west you go, the less opportunity for rainfall and rainfall amounts drop dramatically to none or only a few hundredths.

We’ll see milder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to low 70s ahead of the next strong cold front that will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a few scattered showers, much colder temperatures and a strong northerly winds.

By Friday morning, temperatures will be hovering just below freezing and wind chilly values will be in the teens. We’ll also be watching precipitation potential. If the rain doesn’t clear out with the front as quickly as forecast, we could see some sleet or freezing rain early Friday morning. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast and adjust as necessary moving forward.

Today: Lots of sunshine, cool and nice with light winds…High: 64…Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Not as cold, dry and mainly clear…Low: 40…Wind: Light & variable.

Sunday: Still nice, but increasing clouds and breezy…High: 68…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Showers increasing early with an upper-level disturbance, some thunderstorms possible, especially for our coastal and northeastern area; clearing out by the late afternoon…High: 71…Wind: SW/N 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder with less wind…High: 72…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and mild with windy conditions…High: 76…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Showers increase ahead of and along a strong cold front early in the morning; cold and windy…High: 48…Wind: N 15-30 MPH…Wind chill in the 20s and 30s.

Have a great day!