Great weather for Friday Night Football; heavy rain chances loom for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak disturbance off the Upper Texas coast will keep rain chances at a minimum Saturday, but its motion to the south and southwest will begin a heavy rainfall scenario that will last most of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Daytime temperatures to remain slightly below normal with increased cloudiness and precipitation

Only isolated showers for your Saturday

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain at times next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday

KRIS6 Tropical Weather Outlook

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly during the pre-dawn hours

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Light southeast

Saturday:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

North 3 to 6 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East northeast 6 to 9 mph

Friday night football conditions will be nearly ideal, as well for most Saturday activities, but plan on significant rainfall with flooding potential from early to the middle of next week.