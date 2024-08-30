Great weather for Friday Night Football; heavy rain chances loom for next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A weak disturbance off the Upper Texas coast will keep rain chances at a minimum Saturday, but its motion to the south and southwest will begin a heavy rainfall scenario that will last most of next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daytime temperatures to remain slightly below normal with increased cloudiness and precipitation
- Only isolated showers for your Saturday
- Scattered to numerous thunderstorms with heavy rain at times next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly during the pre-dawn hours
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Light southeast
Saturday:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
North 3 to 6 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East northeast 6 to 9 mph
Friday night football conditions will be nearly ideal, as well for most Saturday activities, but plan on significant rainfall with flooding potential from early to the middle of next week.