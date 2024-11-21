Gradually moderating temperatures with increasing winds, humidity this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The coldest morning so far this fall brought daybreak readings in the 30s and 40s as dry high pressure settled over the Coastal Bend. Expect a gradual warming trend the next few days as the high moves east and returns gusty onshore flow and increasing humidity. The first of two cold fronts moves through the region Monday night with no significant rainfall. The second, on Thanksgiving Day, also appears dry. Only a slight drop in temperatures is expected with both fronts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another chilly morning in store for your Friday, with lows in the 40s and 50s

Southeasterly flow this weekend will become breezy to windy, with gusts 25 to 30 mph

Highs return to the 80s from Saturday through next week

Lake Levels and precariously low, and the current drought index is moderate to severe

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Clear and cool

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

Calm

Friday:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 4 to 8 mph

Saturday:

Sunny, breezy and warmer

Temperature:

High in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 11 to 21 mph

While beach weather may be tempting, the Gulf is only about 65 degrees. Better to admire than indulge!