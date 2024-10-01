Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gradually increasing humidity expected throughout the week

Rain chances still look promising by the end of the week
Julia Kwedi's Tuesday 10/1/24 5pm Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Humidity will increase daily and so will our rain chances by the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Conditions remain the same with a copy and past forecast for now but humidity will begin into increase throughout the week. Tonight we can expect a few clouds passing by with temps in the low 70s.

We're expecting tropical moisture to help out our rain chances by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor the western Caribbean Sea for tropical development. As of now, it is still at a 40% chance for development

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, still humid
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and light winds
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great evening1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.