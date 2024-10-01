Gradually increasing humidity expected throughout the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Humidity will increase daily and so will our rain chances by the end of the week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Conditions remain the same with a copy and past forecast for now but humidity will begin into increase throughout the week. Tonight we can expect a few clouds passing by with temps in the low 70s.
We're expecting tropical moisture to help out our rain chances by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor the western Caribbean Sea for tropical development. As of now, it is still at a 40% chance for development
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, still humid
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and light winds
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great evening1