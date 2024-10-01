Gradually increasing humidity expected throughout the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Humidity will increase daily and so will our rain chances by the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Conditions remain the same with a copy and past forecast for now but humidity will begin into increase throughout the week. Tonight we can expect a few clouds passing by with temps in the low 70s.

We're expecting tropical moisture to help out our rain chances by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor the western Caribbean Sea for tropical development. As of now, it is still at a 40% chance for development

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, tranquil

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, still humid

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and light winds

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a great evening1