Gradual warm up to average temperatures before cold blast

Shower activity will dry up tonight up and cloud cover will decrease tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s. Tomorrow, we'll get some sunshine back in the mix with temperatures closer to average in the mid to upper 60s. That's just the beginning of the warm up as more moisture returns to the Coastal Bend with southerly winds and onshore flow, increasing temperatures into the 70s Friday and Saturday afternoon.

The warm up will be very short lived and you should use that time to prepare for the cold arctic blast moving in late Saturday. By Saturday night temperatures will fall 30º or more. There's also potential for wintry precip Monday morning through Wednesday morning. There's uncertainty with forecast models what we may get here in the Coastal Bend, but we'll continue to monitor the forecast narrow down those fine details for you.

Prepare and stay weather aware!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Passing clouds, cooler

Temperature: Low 43ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer!

Temperature: High 66ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 47º

Winds: E 5 -10

