Gorgeous weekend ahead with lots of sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dry air has taken over the South Texas weather pattern, resulting in very nice conditions with cool and dry temperatures in the morning and warm afternoons with lots of sunshine.

The one downfall to this beautiful pattern is the strong winds we’ve been observing over the last 48 hours.

We’ll have another round of some breezy to windy winds today out of the northwest around 15-25 mph and gusting closer toward 35 mph. Small Craft Advisories are still posted for the bays and nearshore waters so boaters and mariners should exercise caution.

Otherwise, the combination of dry air and upper-level high pressure still moving in over the next couple of days will result in gorgeous conditions with morning lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. This will carry on through Saturday.

On Halloween, the humidity and our more east-southeasterly winds will return and begin to move the dry air out of South Texas. Sunday will still be nice, including Monday and Tuesday of next week. The only downfall is that rising humidity. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, but overnight lows will be traded from the 40s and 50s to the mid to upper 60s.

The trick-or-treat forecast is great with mainly clear skies, rising humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s with a gentle breeze.

Our next weather maker will be another cold front headed in our direction that is forecast to arrive Wednesday and into Thursday. Ahead of that boundary, some shower and storms look to develop, and we’ll see some of that activity late in the day on Wednesday and pushing into the first part of Thursday. Temperatures don’t look to drop much, but these fronts should continue over the next couple of weeks.

Today: Lots of sunshine, dry and very nice with windy conditions…High: 80…Wind: NW 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tonight: Less wind, clear and dry with chilly morning temperatures…Low: 47…Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Saturday: A sensational Saturday with less wind, dry air and lots of sunshine…High: 83…Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Halloween Sunday: Humidity starts to come back, but still nice and sunny with light winds…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Trick-or-treat forecast 7-10 p.m. Sunday: Mainly clear and spooky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Monday: Clouds increase some, still plenty of sun with warm and humid conditions…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny, warm and humid…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: More clouds, partly to mostly cloudy with increase showers and storms developing later in the day ahead of a cold front…High: 84…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!