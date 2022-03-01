Getting warmer with increasing humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who can believe that we’re already through the month of February and heading into March in 2022?! We’ve already had a wild weather ride in South Texas with an up and down roller-coaster ride of temperatures so far this year. In fact, February 2022 will go down as the 12th coldest on record since record keeping began in 1887!

The good news, for those who love the warm weather, is that we’re going to be heading into the month of March with slightly below average temperatures, but they’ll slowly be on the rise for the remainder of the week.

Surface-based high pressure is slowly nudging off to the east of South Texas, yesterday was hovering in the central part of the state, and that is slowly going to be increasing the humidity levels right through the weekend.

Our next weather maker is a cold front that is currently trying to make its way through the Pacific Northwest. As that front begins to push southward, our winds will begin to ramp up here, along with the temperatures.

That is forecast to occur by Friday when afternoon high temperatures get close to 80 degrees and winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-25 MPH.

As humidity, wind and temperatures rise, so will the cloud coverage. Though the end of the week and into the weekend will be mainly cloudy, rainfall chances will stay slim.

Those rain chances won’t pick up until the cold front up to the northwest arrives here and that is forecast to occur on Monday afternoon and evening. When that occurs, temperatures will tumble back to cool levels and rainfall chances look to be stray to isolated in the area.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and cool temperatures. Again, those will slowly climb each day eventually toward the 80s by the end of the week!

Today: Mainly sunny, cool and pleasant…High: 70…Wind: ESE 8-16 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, not quite as cold, humid with some patchy dense fog developing near the coast and moving inland…Low: 45…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more humid and milder…High: 72…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures and breezy conditions…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Warmer, more clouds and turning windy…High: 79…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with some hints of sunshine, very warm, windy and humid…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Still warm, staying cloudy, warm and windy…High: 80…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

