Getting back into a tropical weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had a few showers and storms in the region yesterday along the afternoon seabreeze and that will continue to be the case today. Though many of us will not see the rainfall, for those that do, some of it will be on the locally heavy side.

Upper-level high pressure, which is still lingering close by, will begin to back off to the west and that will allow more tropical moisture to return to South Texas for the end of the week.

The result will be isolated to scattered showers and storms each day, beginning late Wednesday, through the weekend. Rainfall is not forecast to be all day long, and at this time, looks to favor the coastline versus the inland communities.

Over the next 5-7 days, some residents could pick up around .50-1.5” of rain. Again, more along the coast, less inland.

It's important to note that the more widespread and likely rain will remain in the Gulf and to our south, so there may be a few locations that don't receive any rainfall at all.

With extra clouds and rain in the vicinity, afternoon high temperatures for the end of the week won't be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

The 6WEATHER Team continue to monitor the tropics. There are two areas of disturbed weather in the south-central Atlantic and they're headed into an area that is only marginally conducive for further development. They are not a threat here and we'll continue to keep an eye on them.

Remember, the Atlantic hurricane season goes through November 30th.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with a few stray to isolated showers and storms in the area, some could be locally heavy, but many of us stay dry…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 95-105.

Tonight: Mainly clear with a few more clouds by sunrise; mild and muggy…Low: 75…Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Tropical moisture increases further resulting in more isolated showers across the area, favoring the coastline; again many of us will miss out, but some of the activity will bring locally heavy downpours…High: 91…Wind: E 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Isolated to scattered showers and storms in the Coastal Bend, not everyone participating in rain, partly cloudy & muggy…High: 89…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Isolated to scattered shows and storms in the area with some locally heavier rain possible; not raining all day long, tapers down by early evening…High: 89…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and storms still possible and tropical moisture remains in place; areal coverage begins to decrease, but some locally heavy downpours still possible…High: 89…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with only isolated showers and storms in the area…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Have a great day and stay cool!