Get ready for the hot temperatures

Inland communities will push the upper 90s this afternoon
6WEATHER Thursday Day Planner
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 07:48:59-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — While most locations to our north are taking part in some cooler temperatures and some much-needed shower activity, we’ve been left with above normal temperatures in South Texas with little to no rainfall activity.

A cold front that has stalled just north of area will retreat back to the north as a warm front and as a result will return afternoon highs near 90 degrees here in Corpus Christi today with temperatures inland pushing the mid to upper 90s.

Though there are a few cold fronts that will move into the area, the first late Friday and into Saturday and the second late Monday into Tuesday, they will be weak in nature and only drop temperatures a few degrees and not do much to return rain chances either.

Today: AM fog will lead to some afternoon sunshine and very warm temperatures will a gentle breeze…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds will move back into the area and it will be breezy and mild…Low: 70…Wind: SSE 7-14 MPH.

Friday: More sunshine, very hot, windy and muggy…High: 90…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH & gusting.

Saturday: Weak front arrives early, mainly sunny, above normal temperatures and windy…High: 88…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: A few more clouds, slightly cooler, but seasonal…High: 83…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Getting warmer, partly cloudy and mild…High: 86…Wind: E 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day!

