Get ready for more summer heat this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well, hopefully everyone had a nice weekend and got a little bit of some rainfall late last week. Not everyone participated in the beneficial rains, but it was certainly a welcome sight to South Texas where our drought conditions continue to expand across the area.

Unfortunately, upper-level high pressure is going to re-assert its dominance on the forecast this week and we’ll have a lot of sinking air in place which will result in lots of heat and sunshine.

With that in mind, our temperatures near the coastline will be in the low to middle 90s while many of our inland communities will see high temperatures in the low 100s.

Heat index values will top out around 105°-115° each day this week, especially for the middle and latter part of the week. Residents are encouraged to continue to practice their heat safety tips and beat the heat as best as possible by staying hydrated with lots of water and seeking air-conditioned places.

Our only break will be during the overnight hours where temperatures will dip into the 70s and 80s.

The tropical Atlantic continues to stay very quiet with no storms expected to develop in the next 5-days. This includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Today: Mainly sunny skies, still a bit hazy, windy, hot and humid…High: 96°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH …Heat Index: 105°-110°.

Tonight: Mainly clear skies, muggy and warm…Low: 76…Wind: S 6-12 MPH.

Tuesday: Winds become gusty, still mainly sunny, humid and very hot…High: 96°…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting…Heat Index: 107°-114°.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, still windy and very hot…High: 98°…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 108°-116°.

Thursday: Sunny skies, windy, humid and scorching hot temperatures…High: 97°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 106°-112°.

Friday: End out the week just like we started with plenty of hot temperatures, humid conditions, haze increasing again and some gusty winds…High: 97°…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index:106°-112°.

Weekend Outlook: A few more clouds in the area creating partly cloudy skies, a stray shower or two near the coast, but many of us dry, very hot and windy…Highs: upper 90s to low 100s with heat indices around 107°-114°.

Have a great week and stay cool!