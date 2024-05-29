Generally quiet tonight, but another round of storms possible early Friday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Showers and thunderstorms will dot the region the next few days, most importantly early Friday morning, while heat indices will rise to between 110 and 115 degrees this weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Thunderstorms may generate over an inch of rain early Friday morning
- Excessive heat will rear its ugly head again this weekend into early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 25 mph
Thursday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 30 mph
Thursday Night:
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, mainly after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 28 mph, except variable and gusty near thunderstorms
We have a marginal risk for severe storms across our northern counties Thursday night and early Friday.