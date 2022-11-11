Generally fair, warm and humid early today; locally dense fog inland areas. Chance severe storms late today.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong cold front moving south through Texas today will induce strong to severe thunderstorms as it moves through the Coastal Bend by late afternoon. Much colder, windy conditions will prevail tonight. This is the first of two cold fronts that will impact South Texas over the next several days. The Storm Prediction Center has raised the severe threat to Slight Risk for the immediate Coastal Bend this evening, with large hail and damaging winds the main culprits. Overnight temperatures will plunge into to the upper 40s, with wind chills by daybreak into the 30s. After a cloudy, cool weekend, low pressure developing along the Lower Texas coast will precede another cold front by midday Monday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. This front will be followed by windy and colder conditions from late Monday into midweek. Expect a high in the middle 80s today, with 60s thereafter, except 70s on Monday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Rainfall locally may exceed an inch from today's quick moving storms, with another quarter to half inch on Monday.

