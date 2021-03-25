Front arrives today, resulting in high fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A frontal boundary will move through the region this morning and give us a wind shift to the north-northwest with gusty winds around 15-30 mph.

This wind shift will usher in some drier air into South Texas and result in high/critical Fire Danger over the region. Red Flag warnings are posted for many areas from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wind advisories are also posted from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Expect most of the wind to come in the early morning and last until the early afternoon hours; by later this afternoon and evening the breezes should begin to relax.

The front is also bringing lots of showers and storms to the northern and central parts of the state, some of it being severe. With the exception of a passing stray shower early in the morning, we’ll be left mainly dry across the Coastal Bend.

The next opportunity for some rainfall comes early Sunday with another frontal boundary moving through the area, but unfortunately it should only result in isolated showers and average rainfall amounts of a few hundredths to a couple tenths of an inch at best.

Today: High Fire Danger, front moves in early & brings gusty winds for a few hours, mainly sunny & warm…High: 88…Wind: NNW 15-30 MPH & gusting; less wind by the late afternoon.

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler and drier…Low: 57…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Friday: Few more clouds move back, warm and breezy…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, humid and very warm…High: 88…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Front arrives early, isolated showers, turning mainly cloudy & more seasonal…High: 80…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Cool morning in the 50s, mainly cloudy and seasonal in the afternoon…High: 77…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: More wind, staying cloudy and getting warm again…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-30 MPH & gusting.

Have a great day!

