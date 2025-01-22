Frigid winter conditions begin to subside: Warm up through the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight until 9 AM Thursday
While temperatures increased into the 50s this afternoon, tonight we will see some neighborhoods drop near or below freezing. Light cloud cover and calm winds will create radiational cooling, causing our temperatures to plummet tonight.
Freeze Warnings will go into effect midnight until 9 AM Thursday for northern or inland neighborhoods so keep protecting those 4 p's!
Tomorrow we'll have increased cloud cover so sunshine will be less visible compared to today and we'll once again warm up to the mid to upper 50s with a stronger breeze as winds clock around 15 mph.
Conditions will warm up to the 70s by the weekend as well as rain returning to forecast by way of our next cold front early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer
Temperature: Low 37ºF
Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph
Thursday: More clouds and breezy
Temperature: High 58ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Thursday Night: Cloudy and calmer winds
Temperature: Low 39ºF
Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph
Have a good evening,stay warm and protect those p's!