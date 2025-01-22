Frigid winter conditions begin to subside: Warm up through the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Freeze Warning will go into effect at midnight until 9 AM Thursday

While temperatures increased into the 50s this afternoon, tonight we will see some neighborhoods drop near or below freezing. Light cloud cover and calm winds will create radiational cooling, causing our temperatures to plummet tonight.

Freeze Warnings will go into effect midnight until 9 AM Thursday for northern or inland neighborhoods so keep protecting those 4 p's!

Tomorrow we'll have increased cloud cover so sunshine will be less visible compared to today and we'll once again warm up to the mid to upper 50s with a stronger breeze as winds clock around 15 mph.

Conditions will warm up to the 70s by the weekend as well as rain returning to forecast by way of our next cold front early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warmer

Temperature: Low 37ºF

Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph

Thursday: More clouds and breezy

Temperature: High 58ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Thursday Night: Cloudy and calmer winds

Temperature: Low 39ºF

Winds: SE/N 5-10 mph

Have a good evening,stay warm and protect those p's!