Friday Forecast: Warm & plentiful sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the work week!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Yesterday's cold front pushed dry air into area whisking away all the moisture, rain and cloud cover. As high pressure begins to shift near the Coastal Bend, this will promote plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today and this weekend.

This afternoon temperatures will get into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and winds coming in from the north will pick up in speed up to 15 mph. Clear skies and light winds will lead to radiational cooling so expect cool temperatures tonight and Saturday night.

Our warming trend will continue well into next week with abundant sunshine temperatures above average in the low 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Beautiful and sunny

Temperature: High 77°F

Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool

Temperature: Low 45°F

Winds: Light north winds

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 76°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day and fabulous weekend!