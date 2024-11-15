FRIDAY FORECAST: Another Cold and chilly start to the day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it! You'll need those extra layers this morning and can peel them off by the afternoon.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

If you felt like yesterday's morning temperatures weren't quite cold enough for you, well this morning will feel perfect. Waking up temperatures are up to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Thanks to radiational cooling and high pressure allowing for clear skies last night so all the heat we gathered yesterday afternoon lifted up into the atmosphere.

This afternoon will be a copy an paste of yesterday's beautiful weather conditions. Once again high temperatures in the low 80s with plentiful sunshine. By tonight, winds will begin shifting towards a southeasterly flow, meaning moisture will return by this weekend. Temperatures will increase into the mid 80s and isolated to scattered showers and t-storms will be in forecast beginning Sunday.

The brief warm up we'll experience this weekend will be short lived as a stronger cold expected to move through South Texas early next week dropping into...... wait for it..... the 70s!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cold morning to warm and sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Cool and clear

Temperature: Low 64°F

Winds: SE 5-10

Saturday: Warmer and more humid

Temperature: High 85°F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great day!