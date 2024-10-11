FRIDAY FORECAST: Abundant sunshine continues with increasing humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the week with daily doses of plentiful sunshine heading into the weekend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until Saturday 7 a.m.

High risk of rip currents until Saturday morning

Ozone action day



Rinse and repeat forecast (minus the rinse because there's no rain in the forecast). Warm and sunny conditions remain in forecast into next week. Once again this morning, we're kicking off the day on a cool note before warming up through the afternoon into the 90s. Winds coming in from the southeast will gradually increase humidity. This will be good thing for us as it will slowly improve our air quality.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool-ish with light winds

Temperature: Low 66°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine with increasing humidity

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great day and wonderful weekend!