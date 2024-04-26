FRI-YAY: Summer, is that you?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! If this warm weather draws you to the beach, please beware of strong rip currents!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind gusts to 45 mph
- High rip current risk
- Heat Index: 90-95ºF
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy skies and windy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and windy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, still muggy and windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph
Have a safe and fun weekend!