FRI-YAY: Summer, is that you?

Warm temps and high humidity will bring 'feels like' temps to the 90s
Stefanie's WX 4-26-24
Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 08:49:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-YAY! If this warm weather draws you to the beach, please beware of strong rip currents!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Wind gusts to 45 mph
  • High rip current risk
  • Heat Index: 90-95ºF

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy skies and windy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and windy
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, still muggy and windy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 25-35 mph, gusts to 45 mph

Have a safe and fun weekend!

