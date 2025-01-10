Freezing conditions overnight before warm and comfortable weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Freeze alerts Saturday 3 AM - 9 AM

Remaining wet roads could freeze overnight

Warm weekend after last freeze of the week

We have a nice and warm weekend ahead but before we get there we have to through the last freeze of this week. Temperatures will drop once again near or below freezing so protect the 4 p's.

A Freeze Warning will go in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday across most counties in the Coastal Bend.

A Freeze Watch will go in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday for counties along the coast.

If you can avoid being on the road late tonight and early tomorrow morning, please do. Any remaining moisture on any roads could freeze, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Once we get through the early hours Saturday morning, we enter more pleasant conditions, including sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overcast skies, clearing after midnight

Temperature: Low 33ºF

Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday: Sunny, calm, and much warmer!

Temperature: High 61ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and cool

Temperature: Low 44ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Have a good evening! Stay safe and warm!