Freezing conditions overnight before warm and comfortable weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Freeze alerts Saturday 3 AM - 9 AM
- Remaining wet roads could freeze overnight
- Warm weekend after last freeze of the week
We have a nice and warm weekend ahead but before we get there we have to through the last freeze of this week. Temperatures will drop once again near or below freezing so protect the 4 p's.
A Freeze Warning will go in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday across most counties in the Coastal Bend.
A Freeze Watch will go in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Saturday for counties along the coast.
If you can avoid being on the road late tonight and early tomorrow morning, please do. Any remaining moisture on any roads could freeze, creating hazardous driving conditions.
Once we get through the early hours Saturday morning, we enter more pleasant conditions, including sunshine and warmer temps in the 60s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Overcast skies, clearing after midnight
Temperature: Low 33ºF
Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Sunny, calm, and much warmer!
Temperature: High 61ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and cool
Temperature: Low 44ºF
Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Have a good evening! Stay safe and warm!