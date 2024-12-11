Freeze Watch: Winter like chill tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We're in for a winter like chill tonight as temperatures drop another 20 degrees or more along with strong, gusty winds.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Wind Advisory in effect until midnight
- Freeze Watch in effect for Live Oaks and Bee counties 3AM - 8AM
- Gale Warning in effect until Wednesday 6AM
After cool afternoon in the 60s, layer up for a winter chill tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop another 20 degrees or more tonight with the coldest air of the season pushing in. Winds will be strong and gusty tonight with sustained winds upwards of 25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph.Temperatures could fall below 32ºF in some parts of the Coastal Bend, but we'll warm up back to the 60s by the afternoon.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear, chilly, and breezy
Temperature: Low 40ºF
Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Wednesday: COLD, sunny. breezy
Temperature: High 63ºF
Winds: NW 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: Cold and clear with light winds
Temperature: Low 42ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Have a good evening and stay warm!