Freeze Watch: Winter like chill tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! We're in for a winter like chill tonight as temperatures drop another 20 degrees or more along with strong, gusty winds.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Wind Advisory in effect until midnight

Freeze Watch in effect for Live Oaks and Bee counties 3AM - 8AM

Gale Warning in effect until Wednesday 6AM

After cool afternoon in the 60s, layer up for a winter chill tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop another 20 degrees or more tonight with the coldest air of the season pushing in. Winds will be strong and gusty tonight with sustained winds upwards of 25 mph and wind gusts up to 40 mph.Temperatures could fall below 32ºF in some parts of the Coastal Bend, but we'll warm up back to the 60s by the afternoon.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear, chilly, and breezy

Temperature: Low 40ºF

Winds: N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: COLD, sunny. breezy

Temperature: High 63ºF

Winds: NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: Cold and clear with light winds

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Have a good evening and stay warm!