Forecast is turning drier and hotter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure takes over the forecast for the remainder of the week and outside of a stray shower, we'll see plenty of afternoon sunshine, hot temperatures and dry conditions.

The drier air will allow temperatures to fall into the low 70s in the morning, some in the upper 60s for our inland areas, along with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Despite some slightly drier air, heat index values will be around 100-105.

Don't forget that the Autumnal Equinox, the beginning of Fall, will take place on Thursday at 8:04 PM. Though, it won't be feeling a whole lot like Fall with those hot temperatures.

The high will back off by the weekend and we'll see a return of tropical moisture return to the area in the form of stray to isolated showers, but it won't be a washout.

The tropics are really heating up! There are five systems to watch in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston and Tropical Wave Invest 98-L.

Gaston will stay in the northern Atlantic and Fiona, the first major hurricane of the season, will continue to move north towards Bermuda later this week.

Our eyes turn to Tropical Wave Invest 98-L, which will enter the Caribbean later this week and eventually the eastern Gulf later next week. Though most computer models keep this system away from South Texas, it is important to keep up to date with the forecasts and always have a plan in place. The 6WEATHER Team will monitor this system closely which could be named Hermine in the coming days.

Today: High pressure takes over the forecast and outside of a stray shower, we’ll see mainly sunny skies and hot temperatures…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-103

Tonight: Mainly clear, mild and tranquil…Low: 73…Wind: Light & Variable.

Thursday: Mainly sunny skies, hot and dry…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105

Friday: Still mainly sunny skies, stray rain chance, but many of us stay dry…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Little bit of tropical moisture returns, still mainly sunny and dry…High: 94…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Sunday: Mainly sunny with a few stray to isolated coastal showers developing…High: 93…Wind: ESE 10-15…Heat Index: 100-105.

Monday: A weak frontal boundary enters northern regions and could stall just south of the area and bring some drier air to the region, still mainly sunny and a few passing showers with the frontal boundary…High: 91…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH…Heat Index: 95-100.

Have a great day and stay cool!