Foggy start, more sun & milder today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Well, eastern and northeastern parts of the Coastal Bend had quite the significant amount of rainfall yesterday with many areas reporting well over an inch of rain, some even as high as 3 inches. Officially out at Corpus Christi International Airport, we had a daily record rainfall event with 1.22” of rainfall observed. Unfortunately, many of our western and inland communities did not see a whole lot.

The upper-level disturbance responsible for that round of rain and storms has moved off into the Gulf of Mexico and some drier air is temporarily moving into the area. This will result in more sunshine today along with milder temperatures.

Showers will begin to increase as we head into Wednesday as a strong arctic front surges southward from northern parts of the state.

Showers will become likely as the cold front inches closer and closer to the area and is forecast to move through just after midnight into early Thursday morning. As that happens, rainfall will begin to decrease in coverage as a strong northerly wind takes over with sustained winds around 15-25 MPH with gusts approaching 35.

Temperatures will likely max out in the middle 40s early on Thursday and temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day and we’ll likely mainly be in the 30s all day long.

A hard freeze is forecast not only for early Friday morning, but also on Saturday morning as temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. With winds still blowing pretty good, wind chill values will fall into the teens to low 20s for many. Now is the time to make preparations for your outdoor pets to be sure they can keep warm, cover sensitive vegetation and cover old, exposed piping. Also be sure to check on family, friends and neighbors to be sure that they have what they need to keep warm.

There is a small opportunity for some freezing rain or sleet early late Thursday and into Friday morning as a bit more moisture backs into the region, so be sure to stay alert and always use caution on the roads when these freezing temperatures take over.

We’ll stay in the 40s Thursday through Saturday. We won’t get into the 50s into Sunday and Monday.

Today: AM fog with plenty of afternoon sunshine and milder temperatures; less wind too…High: 73…Wind: N/SE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: Another round of dense patchy fog possible, muggy and cool…Low: 58…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Wednesday: Clouds and showers begin to increase, along with the wind; showers will be scattered in nature…High: 76…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Arctic cold front arrives just after midnight and brings very cold temperatures, strong winds and showers begin to exit from north to south; staying mainly cloudy with temperatures falling much of the day into the 30s…High: 45…Wind: N 15-30 MPH & gusting with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Friday: Mainly cloudy & AM hard freeze, early morning sleet & freezing rain possible, staying mainly cloudy and cold in the afternoon…High: 43…Wind: NNW 15-25 MPH…Wind Chills in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday: Clouds break up some and staying on the chilly side with less wind…High: 48…Wind: NNE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and chilly…High: 57…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Have a great day and get ready for the cold!