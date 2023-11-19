Watch Now
Foggy morning before sunny skies

Off to foggy start to our Sunday
ct6418sunrise.jpg
Courtesy Carlo Trevizo
Posted at 10:33 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 23:33:40-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

We're starting off our Sunday with some patchy fog but it will clear out as we get into the later hours of this morning.

Sunshine will be plentiful with some partly cloudy skies and temperatures will warm up into near 80 degrees as a warm front pushes into the area. It feel a tad bit more humid today.

Highs Tomorrow 11-18.png

These above average temperatures will not last long, I am tracking next cold front that is looking to arrive late Monday. Cooling us back down to below average temperatures that feel like fall just in time for the holiday this week.

Have a great day!

