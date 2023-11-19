Foggy morning before sunny skies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

We're starting off our Sunday with some patchy fog but it will clear out as we get into the later hours of this morning.

Sunshine will be plentiful with some partly cloudy skies and temperatures will warm up into near 80 degrees as a warm front pushes into the area. It feel a tad bit more humid today.

KRIS 6 News

These above average temperatures will not last long, I am tracking next cold front that is looking to arrive late Monday. Cooling us back down to below average temperatures that feel like fall just in time for the holiday this week.

Have a great day!

