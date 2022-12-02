Fog draped across coastal waters and coastal plains this afternoon; dense fog overnight but clearing Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Light winds and abundant Gulf moisture kept fog and drizzle in place today along the coastal areas, while skies were partly cloudy inland. Fog will expand areawide tonight and early Saturday, but a cold front Saturday afternoon ends fog briefly. Isolated showers accompany the front on Saturday, with fog returning Sunday and through the coming week as the predominate weather feature. Don't expect any major temperature changes, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Southerly winds will becoming breezy midweek. An upper level disturbance will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday; otherwise, rainfall will be modest and fleeting.

