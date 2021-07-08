Flooding rains continue today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our unbelievably wet and unstable weather pattern, brought to us by a stalled upper-level and surface low pressure system, will unfortunately continue to be in place today and bring another round of some flooding rains to South Texas and the Coastal Bend.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the Flash Flood Watch for the entire area, minus the Brush Country, until 7PM Friday. There are numerous Flash Flood Warnings, Coastal Flood Advisories and Flood Advisories that are in place for many coastal counties that expire later this morning, but may be extended into the afternoon hours.

Some locations are pushing up to 15 inches of accumulated rainfall and another 4-8 inches of rainfall may be in store for today and into tomorrow. If you are experiencing flooding conditions, it is best to stay put (if you can) until the waters begin to recede.

All residents are urged to TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. Many roads have water crossing the roads out in Refugio, Woodsboro, the Island, Rockport, Aransas Pass, Bayside and into southern parts of Nueces County. If you have experienced road flooding in the past with previous flooding events, it is a good bet those roads are experiencing it again with this system. Please use extreme caution.

The system that is bringing all this rain will begin to lift north and west beginning late Friday and into the early part of the weekend and we’ll finally begin to dry out. Though a few showers can’t be ruled out Saturday and Sunday, the heavy flood-provoking rains will move well to our west and temperatures will start to heat back up with sunshine emerging.

Today: Numerous heavy tropical downpours resulting in flash flooding; Flash Flood Watch in effect….High: 84…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy and moderate to heavy downpours…Low: 75…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Numerous heavy tropical downpours resulting in flash flooding; Flash Flood Watch in effect…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Less rainfall, but a few isolated showers lingering, especially early in the day…High: 86….Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some sun, a few showers and warmer…High: 91…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Partly cloudy, muggy and steamy…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: A few stray showers, muggy and hot…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Use caution on the roadways. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. Don’t forget to download our FREE STORMSHIELD app to track the rainfall, get all the watches/warnings in place and stream our coverage.